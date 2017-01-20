NightSide – Chorus Concert Cancelled

BOSTON (CBS) – The Groton-Dunstable High School chorus is taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Italy to perform a number of concerts. But recently, after a single complaint was submitted, the concert scheduled to be held at St. Anthony’s Basilica in Padua was cancelled over concerns it violated the separation of church and state. Tonight, Dan is joined in studio by two student members of the chorus who are upset about the decision to cancel the performance. Was the school right to cancel, or should they have allowed the students to sing?

Originally broadcast January 19th, 2017.