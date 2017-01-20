Police Seek Help In Search For Missing Elderly Couple

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – State and local police are looking for help in their search for an elderly couple from Plymouth.

A Silver Alert was issued overnight for John and Jean Bickerstaff.

They were last seen by their family at their home on Mountain Hill Road in the Cedarville section of Plymouth around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

They are believed to be in their blue 2007 Toyota Camry with Massachusetts plates 3666AF.

Jean, 87, is white, with white hair. She’s approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Her husband John, 90, is white, with gray hair. He’s 5-feet 7-inches tall, and weighs 145 pounds. He has hearing aids and wears glasses. He also has early signs of dementia.

Their family says the couple generally does not leave the Cedarville area, except to occasionally go to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth for doctor appointments; to Kingston to go shopping at the Independence Mall, and to the Shops at 5 in Plymouth (Kohls Department Store).

Plymouth police said Jean does not usually drive at night because she gets lost easily in the dark.

Anyone who sees the Bickerstaffs or their car is asked to call Plymouth Police immediately at 508-746-1212.