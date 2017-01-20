Kalman: Bruins Defense Shows Encouraging Signs in Loss To Blackhawks

BOSTON (CBS) – With unsubstantial rumors about coach Claude Julien on the chopping block floating around the Bruins, it would have been easy for the players to be distracted and let the Chicago Blackhawks roll right through TD Garden on Friday.

On the other hand, the disappearance of the Bruins’ defense had actual data behind it, as Boston allowed nine goals during their two straight losses earlier this season, including five in a 6-5 shootout loss at Detroit on Wednesday.

But Julien was still behind the bench Friday and the Bruins’ defense produced the type of bounce-back performance that has become the cornerstone of Julien’s 10 years behind the bench. Unfortunately, in recent seasons, even the stingiest of defensive performances have resulted in heartbreaking defeats. And that’s what happened in a 1-0 loss to the Blackhawks.

The Bruins, who are 0-2-1 in their past three, allowed the lone goal with 1:26 remaining in the third period. After Frank Vatrano committed an ill-advised icing and then turned over the puck at the Chicago blue line, Vinnie Hinostroza skated into the Boston end, dished to Tanner Kero and then Kero set up Marian Hossa for the game-winning one-timer.

The Bruins had allowed no more than a handful of odd-man rushes in the game but were beaten on what was basically a 3-on-4, including a fresh Zdeno Chara, who jumped on the ice shortly before Vatrano’s turnover.

Considering the way the Bruins let Carolina run wild Wednesday, you might’ve expected the Blackhawks — with Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Artemi Panarin, Hossa and the rest — to blow the doors off the Bruins. That didn’t happen.

“That’s the game plan going in, you know that they’re looking for the quick ups and that their players are going to try and pull up in the zone. So what you do is you limit those in the neutral zone, you play a tight game and when they do pull up you’re forcing them to make really good plays,” Bruins defenseman Torey Krug said.

For the majority of this season, games like Friday have been the norm — strong defense, strong goaltending and no scoring. The Bruins outshot Chicago 30-22, including 25-14 through the first two periods. But they made Chicago backup goaltender Scott Darling look like the second coming of Tony Esposito. The follow-up shots were few and far between, the tough-angle tries were non-existent and the lack of a sniper came back to bite the Bruins in their butts again.

By now, Julien might rather be fired than put up with a team that’s all system and no substance. He wasn’t having it after the loss.

“Well I’m not into shock journalism so I’ll stay away from that question if you don’t mind,” Julien responded to a question about his job status.

The inability to even earn one point in the standings aside, Friday was the type of game that makes the argument for keeping Julien. The defense is built around a 39-year-old Chara, who’s in need of a break after logging so many minutes for the Bruins and Team Europe at the World Cup of Hockey 2016; rookie Brandon Carlo; the diminutive Krug, and a few other parts that might be worthwhile supporting parts on a stronger team but are just misfit toys on the Bruins roster.

Obviously Rask gets the lion’s share of the credit, but it’s Julien’s system that makes sure Rask doesn’t get so barraged with shots that he can’t keep up his outstanding season, and even Rask is beginning to tail off with no hope of a help from a reliable backup goaltender in sight.

The Bruins are past the point of moral victories with their hold on a playoff spot slipping by the day and the teams nearest them holding so many games in hand. But they had to be somewhat encouraged by their ability to slow down one of the better offenses in the NHL. And maybe soon the offense and the defense will click on the same night in time to salvage the season.

“You got to get wins here, you got to collect points and I don’t really care if it’s fun for the fans or anyone to watch, we got to start winning hockey games,” Krug said.

Matt Kalman covers the Bruins for CBSBoston.com and also contributes to NHL.com and several other media outlets. Follow him on Twitter @TheBruinsBlog.