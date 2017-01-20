Jones: Bruins Need To Make A Change On The Bench

BOSTON (CBS) — Claude Julien has lived to see another day on the Boston Bruins bench.

The B’s blew a 4-1 lead against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night and are clinging to their postseason lives. But Julien is still employed after much speculation that he would get the ax throughout the day on Thursday, and he’s even scheduled to address the media following Boston’s morning skate on Friday.

The Bruins may not agree, but 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Adam Jones says it’s time for a change.

“He continues, somehow, to survive,” Jones said of Julien, now in his 10th season on the Boston bench. “I know [Julien is] a very good coach, but I think you have a shelf life like any coach. I think it reaches a point where your messages are stale and it just doesn’t work anymore. It happens with great coaches in every sport.

“[Terry] Francona is a great example here in Boston. He is a great manager; look at what he did with the Indians. But his time had come here in Boston,” said Jones. “He had reached his point of expiration. I think Claude is the same thing.”

Jones points to the last two games — an embarrassing 4-0 loss to the Islanders in Boston on Monday followed by Wednesday’s collapse — as prime examples of the team not being motivated under Julien.

“You’re starting to hear it from the players too. ‘We weren’t ready to go,’ ‘We took them lightly.’ While I think that’s players stepping up and trying to put the blame on their shoulders, I think that’s a reflection of the coach too. When you’re not ready to go, like Monday, or when you can’t finish, like [Wednesday night], you have to do something,” said Jones. “What’s the worst thing that happens, they collapse and miss the playoffs again? They can do that with or without Claude.”