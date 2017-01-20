Game Over: Tedy Bruschi To Serve As Patriots Honorary Captain For AFC Championship

BOSTON (CBS) — The Steelers may as well stay in Pittsburgh this weekend.

Three-time Super Bowl Champion and Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi will serve as the Patriots’ honorary captain for the AFC Championship Game this Sunday, bringing a lengthy history of good luck with him.

No, not those three Super Bowl rings he won as a member of the Patriots. Bruschi has been honored eight times by the team since he retired prior to the start of the 2009 season, and New England has won all eight of those games.

“With an undefeated record in games that we have honored him, I can’t think of a more perfect player to serve as honorary captain this Sunday,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “He was called the perfect Patriot by head coach Bill Belichick, and he has lived up to that nickname with an 8-0 record in games where he has been a part of a Patriots celebration.”

Bruschi will be a part of the pregame festivities when he will accompany the team captains at midfield for the coin toss prior to the game.