Chip Kelly Reportedly Met With Bill Belichick

BOSTON (CBS) — After Chip Kelly missed out on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ opening at offensive coordinator, he turned to an old friend.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Kelly met with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when the Jaguars passed on him for their OC position. There’s no details on what the two discussed, but it wasn’t about Kelly taking over as New England’s offensive coordinator. The meeting took place after Josh McDaniels took his name out of consideration for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching job, choosing to remain with the Patriots.

But based on the report, don’t be surprised if Kelly ends up with the Patriots in some capacity this offseason:

What that means is anybody’s guess for now. Kelly’s knowledge goes well beyond offense. His command of the science of football is highly regarded in enough circles to be an asset in more than one way.

Kelly, a New Hampshire native who coached at UNH from 1994-2006, was recently fired by the 49ers after just one season. Prior to that, he manned the Philadelphia Eagles sidelines from 2013-2015, beating the Patriots in Foxboro during the 2015 season, following a lengthy and successful run with the Oregon Ducks.