INAUGURATION DAY: Live Blog | Watch: CBS News Live | Listen: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 | Program | Read More

Explosive Device Thrown Under Boston Police Cruiser

January 20, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Boston Police, South Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – An explosive device was thrown under a police cruiser Friday morning near a Boston Police station in South Boston.

Police said someone walked by the cruiser and threw an item under the cruiser, which was located on West Broadway.

Police investigating a device that was thrown under a Boston Police cruiser. (Kim Tunnicliffe/WBZ)

Police investigating a device that was thrown under a Boston Police cruiser. (Kim Tunnicliffe/WBZ)

The officer was able to quickly move the cruiser, and after doing so the device blew up.

No one was injured.

The Boston Police Department bomb squad was called in to investigate.

Flames in the area where a Boston Police cruiser was parked on West Broadway in South Boston. (Image Credit: Tom Kujala)

Flames in the area where a Boston Police cruiser was parked on West Broadway in South Boston. (Image Credit: Tom Kujala)

Police have not yet made any arrests.

No further details are currently available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia