Explosive Device Thrown Under Boston Police Cruiser

BOSTON (CBS) – An explosive device was thrown under a police cruiser Friday morning near a Boston Police station in South Boston.

Police said someone walked by the cruiser and threw an item under the cruiser, which was located on West Broadway.

The officer was able to quickly move the cruiser, and after doing so the device blew up.

No one was injured.

The Boston Police Department bomb squad was called in to investigate.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

No further details are currently available.