AFC Championship Injury Report: Malcolm Mitchell Among 7 Patriots Listed As Questionable

BOSTON (CBS) — Seven Patriots are listed as questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, including receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

Mitchell has missed New England’s last two games with a knee injury he suffered during a Week 16 tilt against the New York Jets. He was limited during all three of New England’s practice this week. He was also limited in all three practices last week leading up to New England’s Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans.

Here’s the full list of Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday’s game:

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

The Steelers have listed three players as questionable for Sunday’s conference championship: tight end Ladarius Green (concussion), linebacker James Harrison (shoulder/triceps) and running back Fitzgerald Toussaint (concussion). Harrison and Toussaint were both full participants at practice on Friday, while Green was limited.

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Steelers AFC Championship Game on WBZ-TV and 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots!