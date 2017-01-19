Man Accused Of Attacking Ex-Wife With Ax: ‘I Wanted To Kill Her’

January 19, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Allen Stotts, Anna Meiler, Arson, Norfolk

NORFOLK (CBS) — A man police say tried to murder his ex-wife with an ax before setting her house on fire will be arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court.

Allen Stotts, 71, is charged with attempted homicide, arson, intimidation of a witness, assault, and malicious destruction.

Police said they received a 911 call from a woman who said she was locked in her bathroom because her ex-husband was trying to kill her. Then, she called back frantically, screaming that he set her house on fire.

Allen Stotts allegedly tried to murder his ex-wife (Photo from Norfolk Police)

They said that, when they arrived at the home around 4:15 p.m., they found Stotts standing in the driveway with an ax. He told them he had tried to kill the woman with it but missed, and instead doused the house in gasoline and set it on fire.

The victim was able to escape the home and was helped by a passing motorist. Police say she is shaken but not injured, and is staying with family.

Court documents stated that Stotts made several comments about being pushed to the edge, and wanting to kill the woman because he claims she makes him sleep on the living room floor without a mattress–and that he would have killed her with the ax if he hadn’t missed.

“I wanted to kill her, I don’t know what else to tell ya,” Stotts said in an interview with police.

The house was boarded up on Thursday morning.

