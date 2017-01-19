WBZ4[1]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Volunteerism Earns 42-Year Patriots Season Ticket Hold Fan Of The Year Honors

January 19, 2017 5:00 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: David Robichaud, Fan Of The Year, Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) – One room in Jim Clark’s South Shore condo is dedicated to his Patriots swag

There are framed tickets, like the ones from the years New England made it to the Super Bowl, and there are seemingly enough hats to wear a different one every day.

“I have an array of hats here, some very dirty but I don’t throw anything out,” Clark explains.

Patriots fan Jim Clark shows off his Patriots collection. (WBZ-TV)

There are also posters of the three stadiums the Patriots have called home in Foxboro. But Clark definitely has one prized possession.

Clark proudly sports the trophy he was presented by owner Robert Kraft for the 2016 New England Patriots Fan of the Year.

“This is very special. I was overwhelmed when they presented it to me. I was in awe. Fabulous, I appreciate it,” said Clark.

Jim Clark, 2016 Patriots Fan of the Year. (WBZ-TV)

The 71-year-old has been a Patriots season ticket holder for 42 years.

Clark didn’t just receive the award because he’s a Patriots super fan – there are tens of thousands of those. He was chosen because of his volunteerism.

Every Wednesday Clark volunteers at the Spinal Cord Injury Unit at the Brockton VA Hospital.

An Air Force veteran himself, Clark has logged over 700 hours with the veterans at the hospital. And they appreciate his time.

“First of all he’s a great friend,” said Dan Shaul, a disabled veteran.

Jim Clark volunteers at a Brockton hospital with disabled veterans. (WBZ-TV)

Jim Clark volunteers at a Brockton hospital with disabled veterans. (WBZ-TV)

“When he comes in here it’s like he just brightens up the place, he always makes playing cards a challenge for us.”

Clark’s enthusiasm and energy are contagious at the hospital, and so is his sense of humor.

“He’s a great cheat at cribbage,” laughs veteran Larry Berry. “Just kidding. He’s fair and square.”

Clark is in Foxboro every time the Patriots play on a Sunday. But if he had to pick his favorite place to be on any given Wednesday, it’d be Brockton.

“I wouldn’t miss a Wednesday,” Clark said. “I would change plans if somebody said ‘Let’s do something Wednesday.’ I wouldn’t do that.”

