Mass. Residents Travel To DC For Inauguration, Protests

January 19, 2017 5:07 PM By Beth Germano
Filed Under: Beth Germano, Donald Trump, Inauguration

BOSTON (CBS) – Packed up and headed for D.C., locals across the political divide were stepping on at Boston’s South Station wanting to be part of the protest or the inaugural celebration like Jack Porter, a self- proclaimed liberal turned Trump supporter.

“Something has to be done; somebody has to change the system,” Porter said.

Trump may not have won Massachusetts, but one third of the state cast republican ballots. Betty Veneto, owner of Ginger Betty’s bakery in Quincy is already in Washington D.C. spreading her red, white and blue cookies in the Capitol over the next few days to “Make America Sweet Again.” For her, Donald Trump is about jobs. “I think we need some new blood and change,” said Veneto. “He seems like a get it done kind of guy and I’m super excited.”

For the Blankespores it’s a family affair, taking their young daughters not to the inauguration but to the Women’s March on Saturday to lend a different voice about issues. “Women’s rights and equal rights. We want to go and be part of the positive vibe that’s down there,” said Lisa Blankespore.

Her husband Kevin says it’s an important lesson for their 8 and 11 year old daughters. “We’re trying to teach the kids to stand up for what they believe in even if the election doesn’t go your way,” Kevin said.

Whatever their politics they’re travelling to be a part of history. “I think President Obama said it best during his last press conference when he said he’s a hopeful person. Democracy is never easy,” said Lisa French who is also headed to the Women’s March.

Some now look to Trump as a unifier, not a divider. “No question he’s going to change the country,” said Porter.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Steve Stevenson says:
    January 19, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Democracy IS never easy. Democracy is hard. Something Rep. Katherine Clark doesn’t realize or is turning her back on. You attend the inauguration because you respect the process and the office of President, not necessarily the man. Even Elizabeth Warren is attending, while Ms. Clark is putting her own emotions ahead of her constituent’s best interests.

