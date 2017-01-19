Trump Thanks Robert Kraft: ‘You’re Going To Do Great’

WASHINGTON (CBS) – At a dinner for donors ahead of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump thanked New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft who was among the many guests at the event.

“In the audience we have somebody that’s under no pressure whatsoever because he’s got a great quarterback named Tom Brady and a great coach named Belichick,” Trump said at the Union Station dinner.

He also wished Kraft good luck as the Patriots prepare to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

“Good luck Bob. Your friend Tom just called he feels good. He called to congratulate us he feels good,” Trump said. “Good luck you’re going to do great.”

In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, Kraft said Trump “has been a wonderful friend.”