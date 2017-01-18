Wednesday’s Child: 11-Year-Old Jordan

Jordan is an eleven-year-old boy of Barbadian/Caucasian descent. Jordan enjoys being active as opposed to sitting around! Jordan’s favorite sport is basketball, which can be a strong way to bond and build a relationship with him. Jordan attends a specialized school in order to ensure that he is receiving academic support. Jordan has challenges in learning; however, with the right support Jordan can overcome these obstacles. Jordan functions best when he has a fixed routine that is well communicated with him. Although Jordan may have difficulties in expressing his feelings, he has the ability to bond and build relationships as this is seen when he visits with friends and family.

Legally freed for adoption, Jordan will need a dedicated family that is open to maintaining contact with his birth father in an open adoption agreement. Jordan also has half-siblings he may want contact with in the future. Jordan is a caring young child that builds relationships with males therefore he would like to have a male caretaker. Jordan has also expressed that it is important to him that a future family is interested in sports. Jordan would benefit from a home that provides consistency, routine and lots of physical activities.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.