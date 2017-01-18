WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
WEATHER ALERT: Snow, Sleet, Rain | ClosingsForecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

WBZ Cares: Big Brothers Big Sisters Helps Students Think Of Life After Graduation

January 18, 2017 4:30 AM
Filed Under: BBBS, BBBSMB, Boston Green Academy, Kim Tunnicliffe, Liz Wolf, WBZ Cares

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, WBZ Cares highlights a worthy non-profit organization, and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month’s organizations are “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay,” which matches children from ages 6 to 14 with volunteer mentors, and The Big Brother Big Sister Foundation, which acts as the fundraising branch.

Besides matching children with mentors and fundraising, BBBS also works to connect high school students with older individuals enrolled in higher education or out in the workforce through several programs.

Over at the Boston Green Academy, a charter school in Brighton, freshmen students are paired with a mentor through the agency’s mentor 2.0 program.

“They write to each other once a week, and they see each other once a month,” said Liz Wolf, who runs the program and teaches a course at the school.

She says that the program aims at helping students to start thinking about life beyond high school.

“During the class, we talk about skills they can use to succeed in high school and start thinking about college,” she said.

The mentors are all college graduates who are out in the working world.

“A lot of students don’t have access to someone who is going to help them think about the college process,” she said.

“So the student who is interested in opening their own business is matched with someone who is in business, giving them someone to look up to and find out how they got there.”

BBBS staffers also bring 40 students to local college campuses to expose them to college life.

Nora Leary, Vice President of Services for BBBS  says that in past on-campus visits, the students have participated in science labs and scavenger hunts.

There is also on-site workplace mentoring.

Over in Quincy, employees from Boston Financial Data Services, work with students from the middle schools.

“They do a combination of structured group activities and also just able to spend time one-on-one,” Leary said.

She says the best part of her job is seeing the incredible bonds that are forged between Bigs and Littles.

“Many of these relationships last a lifetime. We might match a kid when they are eight years old and they’re still seeing their Big Brother when they are 38 and they have their own kids,” she said.
“That just really says a lot about the people in this area that they would step up in that way.”

For more information about “Big Brother Big Sister Foundation” visit http://www.bbbsfoundation.org/or the WBZ Cares section on CBSBoston.com website during the month of January.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia