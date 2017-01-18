Ben Roethlisberger Has A Tom Brady Jersey Hanging In His Office

BOSTON (CBS) — There are a lot of people who want a game-used Tom Brady jersey hanging in their office. Even some of Brady’s competition.

So when the Patriots paid a visit to Pittsburgh earlier this season, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a request. Though Big Ben didn’t play in the game, sidelined with a knee injury, he made sure to catch up with Brady before the game, and asked his fellow QB if he could have a jersey of his. It’s something Roethlisberger said he never does, but Brady was happy to oblige.

Now, as Brady and Roethlisberger get ready to face off in Sunday’s AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium, we’ve learned that Brady’s No. 12 hangs in Roethlisberger’s office.

“I have a lot of respect for him; I think that’s very well known. I think he’s one of, if not the greatest, quarterbacks of all time,” Roethlisberger said on a conference call with the New England media on Wednesday. “It’s been an honor to play against him, to call him a competitor, and so I put it up in my office with the likes of the Marinos and Elways and Kellys and things like that.”

Brady threw some respect back Roethlisberger’s way on Wednesday as well.

“Ben is an incredible player, and he’s been that way since 2004 when he came into the league. I’ve always loved the way he plays, very tough, hard-nosed,” Brady told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s great for the city of Pittsburgh – a very tough, hard-nosed city. I have a lot of friends from there. He’s just been a great player. I think the respect is very mutual. To play at his level for as long as he has and with his style of play has been remarkable.”

Sunday will be the ninth time Brady and Roethlisberger will square off, with No. 12 holding a 6-2 edge over No. 7.