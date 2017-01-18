Antonio Brown Apologizes For Facebook Live Post-Game Video

PITTSBURGH (CBS) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has apologized for putting a profane post-game victory speech on Facebook Live Sunday night.

The video included Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calling the New England Patriots — Pittsburgh’s opponent in the AFC Championship on Sunday — “a-holes.”

Tomlin said Tuesday he regrets the language he and his players used during the 17-minute video, which has since been deleted from Facebook.

Brown posted this apology on Facebook and Twitter late Tuesday night:

First, I’d like to take this opportunity to say that I’m sorry for my actions and behavior after Sunday’s game.

I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans.

It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions.

I’m sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they’ve had to answer questions about while we’re preparing for a big game on Sunday.

“We’ll punish him, and do so swiftly and do so internally,” Tomlin told reporters.

“I’m sure he’ll appropriately absorb all of those things as he moves forward. But larger than that, he has to grow from this. He has to. He works extremely hard and is extremely talented, and those things get minimized with incidents such as this. It wears on teammates when they have to answer questions about things other than our preparation or football-related.”

