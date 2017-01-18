Amendola, Hogan, Mitchell All Limited For Patriots At Wednesday’s Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at their first practice of AFC Championship week on Wednesday.

But while everyone was on the field behind Gillette Stadium in full pads, several players were limited during the practice session.

That list includes a trio of Patriots receivers, with Danny Amendola (ankle), Chris Hogan (thigh) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) all listed as limited.

Amendola returned to action in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Texans for the first time since early December, picking up 15 rushing yards on a reverse play. He went without a catch on two targets. He was a full participant at all three of New England’s practices last week, so Wednesday is a bit of a downgrade for him on the health front.

Tight end Martellus Bennett, who suffered what looked to be a gruesome knee injury in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round win over the Texans, was listed as limited with a shoulder ailment.

Running back Brandon Bolden (shoulder), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) were also listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, who come to town for Sunday’s AFC title bout, running back Le’Veon Bell and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger both missed Wednesday practice for non injury related reasons.