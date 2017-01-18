Raines, Bagwell, Rodriguez Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame While Schilling, Ramirez Fall Short

January 18, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Baseball Hall Of Fame, Hall Of Fame Voting

BOSTON (CBS) – The 2017 class for the Baseball Hall of Fame includes three new members.

The inductees were announced on Wednesday night, with Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez making the cut.

Read: Complete Hall Of Fame Voting

Former Red Sox slugger Manny Ramirez earned 24 percent of the vote.

Outspoken pitcher Curt Schilling, who helped the Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007, also fell short with just 45 percent of the vote. Schilling received 52.3 percent of the vote in 2016.

Players must be featured on 75 percent of ballots to earn induction.

Padres closer Trevor Hoffman fell just short at 74 percent while outfielder Vladimir Guerrero came in at 71 percent.

Raines was in his final year on the ballot.

Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds fell short of induction, but made significant jumps from past years.

In 2016, Clemens received 45.2 percent while Bonds grabbed 44.3 percent. This year, Clemens jumped to 54.1 percent and Bonds earned 53.8 percent.

