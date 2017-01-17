Report: Roger Goodell Forgoes Foxboro, Picks Atlanta For NFC Championship

BOSTON (CBS) — Roger Goodell must really love Atlanta. The NFL commissioner will attend the NFC Championship Game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers on Sunday, according to a tweet by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Sunday will mark the second straight week that Goodell will visit the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. He will avoid a trip to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., where the commissioner has not been since the start of the DeflateGate scandal.

Goodell’s lack of appearances at Gillette has elicited strong reactions and debates throughout the local media in New England, with some labeling him a “coward.” He has also visited Seattle and Kansas City during the NFL Playoffs, in addition to his trip to Atlanta last Sunday for the NFC Divisional Playoff between the Falcons and Seahawks.

With the commissioner making consecutive trips to Atlanta, it’s readily apparent that Goodell is actively avoiding Foxborough. What do you think is the reason behind Goodell’s absence from Foxborough?