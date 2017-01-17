Quincy Police Officer Arrested After Armed Standoff In Raynham

Weather Alert: PM Snow, Sleet, Rain | Forecast | BlogWeather App

January 17, 2017 6:45 AM
RAYNHAM (CBS) – A veteran Quincy police officer will be in court Tuesday after he was arrested following a tense standoff in Raynham overnight.

Raynham officers were called to a house on Britton Street around 9 p.m. Monday for a domestic disturbance.

They were able to have a conversation with a woman inside the house but the situation quickly escalated when they tried to talk to the Quincy police officer who was also inside the home.  Investigators say he fired two shots through the door.

“In an attempt to engage the male party who was not in the same room, they received two shots fired through the door. Both police officers took the female and exited the house,” Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick told reporters.

Police say it took several hours for negotiators to reason with the officer who did finally surrender peacefully by walking out into the driveway.

There were no injuries reported.

The officer was taken to the Raynham Police Department where he was held overnight. He will be arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court.  There’s no word yet on what charges he’s facing.

His name has not been released. He is said to be 51 years old and an 18-year veteran of the Quincy Police.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

