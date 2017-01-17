Past And Present Players Rally For Sidelined Marshfield Football Coach

MARSHFIELD (CBS) – Former and current Marshfield football players marched in support of Coach Lou Silva Tuesday night.

The Rams head coach learned last week that his position is open for new applicants.

Dozens of people walked to the front of Marshfield High School calling for the District to keep Silva on.

“To support a guy that really built this town, turned a football program into a real dynasty over the last 40 years,” former Marshfield payer Zack Giles said.

“He created this program,” another supporter said. “He’s the Belichick of Marshfield.”

Marshfield Public Schools released a statement saying in part, “Last week, Principal Keuther informed Mr. Silva that the position of head football coach will be opened and that outside applicants will be considered for the 2017 season. His position, like all coaching and extracurricular positions, is posted annually, but in the past, we have not usually sought outside applicants.”

“The administration is looking for a coach who also works in the building,” it continued.

Silva supporters say the move was disrespectful to a man who dedicated nearly four decades to Marshfield football. Silva started his career as head coach in 1981. He also became the athletic director. Over the years, he lead the Marshfield Rams to five Super Bowl Championships.

“What’s been done to him is just unacceptable,” Former player Peter Finneran said.

Reached by phone on Tuesday night, Silva told WBZ-TV that he plans to reapply for the position.