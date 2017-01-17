Mayor Walsh Announces Plans To Offer Free Pre-K Citywide

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says his plans for the city include offering free pre-kindergarten citywide, creating good jobs in every neighborhood and investing in affordable housing.

Walsh delivered his third State of the City address Tuesday.

He says he’ll file legislation this week to offer free pre-kindergarten to every 4-year-old for the first time, funded by tourism taxes. He says an upcoming 10-year school plan contains a $1 billion investment in school buildings.

Walsh says these initiatives will ensure Boston “lifts everyone up as it rises.”

Walsh announced Tuesday that Boston is bringing cutting-edge traffic light technology to its busiest streets, and library services are returning to the Chinatown neighborhood.

Walsh says over three years, Boston added 60,000 jobs, cut unemployment and tackled a housing shortage by building 19,000 homes.