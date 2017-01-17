Complaint Prevents High School Chorus From Performing At St. Anthony’s Basilica

GROTON (CBS) – The Groton-Dunstable Regional High School Chamber Chorus has performed all over the world, including at the London Olympics and even in medieval castles. The award winning group is used to being in high demand.

What they are “not” used to is having to cancel out on a gig.

The chorus was chosen out of 800 other groups to perform at St. Anthony’s Basilica in Italy for Easter Sunday Mass, but they had to bow out. The reason: A group threatened to sue them.

A former school committee member, Leslie Lathrop, contacted Americans United For Separation of Church and State.

That group wrote a letter to the school superintendent saying in part “Taking public school students to worship services as part of a public school activity is a flagrant violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution.”

The school district decided not to fight it in court.

Members of the chorus WBZ spoke to are upset because they believe it has nothing to do with religion.

They pointed out they had performed at churches before and no one complained.

Leslie Lothrop knows people are angry at her. She denied suggestions she filed the complaint because she’s Jewish, saying “I’m just concerned the chorus adheres to what the statutes say.”

The group will still travel to Italy and Croatia in April for several performances.

All of their trips are privately funded, no taxpayer money is used.