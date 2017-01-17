Complaint Prevents High School Chorus From Performing At St. Anthony’s Basilica

GROTON (CBS) – The Groton-Dunstable Regional High School Chamber Chorus has performed all over the world, including at the London Olympics and even in medieval castles. The award winning group is used to being in high demand.
What they are “not” used to is having to cancel out on a gig.
The chorus was chosen out of 800 other groups to perform at St. Anthony’s Basilica in Italy for Easter Sunday Mass, but they had to bow out. The reason: A group threatened to sue them.
A former school committee member, Leslie Lathrop, contacted Americans United For Separation of Church and State.
That group wrote a letter to the school superintendent saying in part “Taking public school students to worship services as part of a public school activity is a flagrant violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution.”
The school district decided not to fight it in court.
Members of the chorus WBZ spoke to are upset because they believe it has nothing to do with religion.
They pointed out they had performed at churches before and no one complained.
Leslie Lothrop knows people are angry at her. She denied suggestions she filed the complaint because she’s Jewish, saying “I’m just concerned the chorus adheres to what the statutes say.”
The group will still travel to Italy and Croatia in April for several performances.
All of their trips are privately funded, no taxpayer money is used.
One Comment
They should go as planned originally an d not deviate from it. The Supreme Court Case Law in past history allows it. They are a school and they are performing before a large crowd as part of their training. The Vatican and Pope is a seperate country and he is a head of state. They are singing before or at the request of a head of state. The singing of Christmas songs in public schools in USA will be banned if the group that is attempting to stop them is surrendered onto by them through willingness to not defend themselves from them.
The kids have a once in a lifetime opportunity before them. The person fighting them has nothing to gain but to ruin it for the young people wishing to participate and to do so freely.
The Constitution states freedom of religion , not from it. Their is no Governmental endorsement that one mis join it or violate their own while singing at it.
The kids in schools attend funeral mass , and its a part f growing up. They attend Government meetings legislative openings and etc… where a preliminary oath and prayer to god is made. They all have chaplains. The town meeting form of Government is where many may sing on stage and it in many towns opens with a pledge to the flag and an opening statement prayer by the chaplains to the town meeting appointed by them to do an opening service. In Braintree in the past prior to the mayoral change of Government , it would open with a multi religion leaders prayers one after the other at the podium.
What an unfortunate missed opportunity for these hard working young people. It’s a shame how often the ignorance of one, can turn a positive, educational experience into a money grubbing lawsuit. How many other school choirs have attended without incident. This lady needs to get a life.
Soon upon their graduation from high school a ceremony will take place giving out their diplomas and at it a preliminary prayer will be be given by a member of the clergy and likely several other faiths of the town at the commencement of it . The kids should be allowed to do the concert as originally put forth and not alter it as they appear to be about to do, their is no need to do so !