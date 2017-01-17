WBZ4[1]
Angry Kansas City Chiefs Fans Tweet At Wrong Eric Fisher

January 17, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a case of mistaken identity between an NFL offensive lineman and WBZ-TV’s chief meteorologist.

It all started late Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs lost their divisional playoff game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A holding penalty on Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher cost his team the tying 2-point conversion and the Chiefs ended up losing, 18-16.

So angry fans tweeted at Eric Fisher – not the lineman’s Twitter handle @Big_Fish79 , but WBZ-TV chief meteorologist @ericfisher.

The messages ranged from death threats to some support.

“I got some bad tweets, but I got lot from Kanas City Chiefs fans that said don’t worry about it, you had a good season, happy you’re on the team, we’ll get through this, onto next year. So not all bad apples, there’s a lot of good people out there still,” said WBZ’s Fisher.

There’s been no comment from the Chiefs’ Eric Fisher.

