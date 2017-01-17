Celtics Make Local Boy’s Wish Come True, Sign Him To One-Day Contract

BOSTON (CBS) — One young Celtics fan had his dream come true on Tuesday.

Teaming with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Boston Celtics signed 11-year-old Stephen Register of Needham to a one-day contract on Tuesday. Register, who suffers from epilepsy, received his own jersey and even had a press conference, fielding questions with the media, after signing with the team.

After Celtics stars Amir Johnson and Kelly Olynyk showed Register to his locker, which was loaded with Celtics gear and a new pair of kicks, he took the TD Garden floor to hit some shots.

Register said it’s a day he will never forget.