Boston’s Best Stores For Secondhand Baby Gear

January 17, 2017 5:00 AM
By Nancy Burgess, Speakeasy

Babies need so much gear, just to get safely through each day with minimal commotion and stress for parents. There are car seats, booster seats, strollers, portable cribs, jumpy seats, swings and more. Every parent wants every little amenity for their new bundle of joy but the cost quickly racks up. Check out some of the many stores around the city that offer second-hand baby gear, which is gently used and ready to roll out the door.

(Photo Credit: Fancy Pants)

(Photo Credit: Fancy Pants)


Fancy Pants
807 Boylston St.
Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
(617) 731-9400
www.fancypantsboston.com

Fancy Pants sells name brand, gently used baby gear for 50-70% off the retail prices. This resale store will gladly take back items that were purchased at Fancy Pants and refund the buyer, minus the usage fee or rental cost, after they have gotten the planned use out of them. This is a perfect idea to keep recycling baby gear. Safety, sanitation and selling gear that meets the current federal safety standards is the hallmark of this resale store, located in the convenient Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: Two Little Monkeys)

(Photo Credit: Two Little Monkeys)


Two Little Monkeys
77 Bow St.
Somerville, MA 02143
(617) 222-0043
www.twolittlemonkeysconsignment.com

This resale baby gear shop is located in the Union Square neighborhood of Somerville, just 15 minutes north of Boston and offers baby gear including high-end strollers, car seats and more. The gently used items are in great condition and sold at very affordable prices. This is a popular resale shop for a great array of gently used baby gear.

(Photo Credit: Buttons and Bows)

(Photo Credit: Buttons and Bows)


Buttons & Bows
448 Great Road
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-8008
www.buttonsandbowsresale.com

Buttons & Bows sells high-end children’s clothing brands and also offers great gently used baby gear. They have a good selection of cribs, pack & plays, bassinets, strollers, high chairs and so much more at affordable prices. Browse the shop to find some great deals for the special baby in your life. There are great deals to be had at Buttons & Bows.

(Photo Credit: Growing Up Children's Resale Boutique)

(Photo Credit: Growing Up Children’s Resale Boutique)


Growing Up Children’s Resale Boutique
443 Common St.
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 489-1321
www.growingupresale.wordpress.com

This resale boutique, which is about 5 miles from Boston, sells high-quality baby clothes, toys, gear and maternity clothes well as offering rentals of baby gear.  They have a good selection of strollers, jumpers and Exersaucers for sale. This well-stocked shop is a great place to start shopping for all of the necessities and gear for the baby days ahead. Pick up some fun-to-have baby gear, as well as the absolute necessities.

(Photo Credit: Apple of My Eye)

(Photo Credit: Apple of My Eye)


Apple Of My Eye
377 Franklin St.
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 662-2149
www.appleofmyeye.us

Gently used clothing and the necessary baby gear are available at Apple Of My Eye in Melrose, just north of the city. The baby gear includes sound machines, audio and video monitors and much more. There is a large selection of popular and just good-to-have baby gear items that will make everyone’s life a little easier and more comfortable. Browse through the shop and make a few special finds for your bundle of joy.

