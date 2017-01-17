Boston’s Best Stores For Secondhand Baby Gear

By Nancy Burgess, Speakeasy Babies need so much gear, just to get safely through each day with minimal commotion and stress for parents. There are car seats, booster seats, strollers, portable cribs, jumpy seats, swings and more. Every parent wants every little amenity for their new bundle of joy but the cost quickly racks up. Check out some of the many stores around the city that offer second-hand baby gear, which is gently used and ready to roll out the door.



Fancy Pants

807 Boylston St.

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

(617) 731-9400

www.fancypantsboston.com 807 Boylston St.Chestnut Hill, MA 02467(617) 731-9400 Fancy Pants sells name brand, gently used baby gear for 50-70% off the retail prices. This resale store will gladly take back items that were purchased at Fancy Pants and refund the buyer, minus the usage fee or rental cost, after they have gotten the planned use out of them. This is a perfect idea to keep recycling baby gear. Safety, sanitation and selling gear that meets the current federal safety standards is the hallmark of this resale store, located in the convenient Chestnut Hill neighborhood.



Two Little Monkeys

77 Bow St.

Somerville, MA 02143

(617) 222-0043

www.twolittlemonkeysconsignment.com 77 Bow St.Somerville, MA 02143(617) 222-0043 This resale baby gear shop is located in the Union Square neighborhood of Somerville, just 15 minutes north of Boston and offers baby gear including high-end strollers, car seats and more. The gently used items are in great condition and sold at very affordable prices. This is a popular resale shop for a great array of gently used baby gear.



Buttons & Bows

448 Great Road

Acton, MA 01720

(978) 263-8008

www.buttonsandbowsresale.com 448 Great RoadActon, MA 01720(978) 263-8008 Buttons & Bows sells high-end children’s clothing brands and also offers great gently used baby gear. They have a good selection of cribs, pack & plays, bassinets, strollers, high chairs and so much more at affordable prices. Browse the shop to find some great deals for the special baby in your life. There are great deals to be had at Buttons & Bows. Related: Boston’s Best Baby Clothing Stores



Growing Up Children’s Resale Boutique

443 Common St.

Belmont, MA 02478

(617) 489-1321

www.growingupresale.wordpress.com 443 Common St.Belmont, MA 02478(617) 489-1321 This resale boutique, which is about 5 miles from Boston, sells high-quality baby clothes, toys, gear and maternity clothes well as offering rentals of baby gear. They have a good selection of strollers, jumpers and Exersaucers for sale. This well-stocked shop is a great place to start shopping for all of the necessities and gear for the baby days ahead. Pick up some fun-to-have baby gear, as well as the absolute necessities.