Medford Man Arrested In Robbery Of Chipotle With Hypodermic Needle

QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy Police say they’ve arrested a man who tried to rob a Chipotle with a hypodermic needle.

Malik Horani, 33 of Medford, was arrested on Friday for the robbery.

Police say Horani robbed the Chipotle on Newport Avenue around 5:39 p.m. the previous Tuesday, threatening to stab the cashier with the needle before fleeing.

They said that, after posting a video of the robbery on social media, they were able to arrest Horani–and thanked Watertown and Boston Police as well as everyone who sent in tips about the man.

Horani will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on a charge of attempting to commit an armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.