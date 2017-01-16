Weather Alert: Tuesday Night Snow | Forecast | BlogWeather App

Medford Man Arrested In Robbery Of Chipotle With Hypodermic Needle

January 16, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Chipotle, Quincy, Quincy Police, Robbery

QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy Police say they’ve arrested a man who tried to rob a Chipotle with a hypodermic needle.

Malik Horani, 33 of Medford, was arrested on Friday for the robbery.

Police say Horani robbed the Chipotle on Newport Avenue around 5:39 p.m. the previous Tuesday, threatening to stab the cashier with the needle before fleeing.

They said that, after posting a video of the robbery on social media, they were able to arrest Horani–and thanked Watertown and Boston Police as well as everyone who sent in tips about the man.

Horani will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on a charge of attempting to commit an armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia