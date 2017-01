STOUGHTON (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was stabbed early Sunday morning, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said.

Police were called to a stabbing at a home on Palisades Circle around 2:48 a.m. Sunday, where they said a house party had been taking place.

The young man was taken to a hospital in Boston with unknown injuries.

Police are asking anyone who attended the party or who has any information about the stabbing to contact them.