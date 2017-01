BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of Bella Bond is due back in court for a hearing on Tuesday.

Rachelle Bond is charged with helping her boyfriend get rid of her 2-year-old daughter’s body.

Police say Michael McCarthy killed the girl back in 2015.

Bella Bond’s body washed up on Deer Island with no identification, prompting police to call her “Baby Doe.”

Both are pleading not guilty.

Rachelle Bond’s trial is expected to start in February.