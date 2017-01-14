WATCH: Tom Brady Blocks For Danny Amendola On Reverse

Bryan Altman

Most of the time Tom Brady strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents, but on one particular play on Saturday night, he might have jolted the nerves of some Patriots fans as well.

Up 15 points and driving midway through the fourth quarter, the Patriots called a reverse to Danny Amendola and Brady took it upon himself to lead the way as a blocker for his wide receiver, much to the delight of many and the chagrin of many others.

Fortunately, Brady emerged unscathed from his block — which actually helped spring Amendola’s 15-yard gain for a first down — but I’m sure most Patriots fans would much rather Brady sit those types of plays out; especially with the game relatively in hand for the Patriots.

Brady if you think about throwing a block again I will personally travel to Gillette and put in Jimmy G — Chris Chininis (@ChrisChininis) January 15, 2017

Tom Brady out there blocking with his throwing shoulder on a reverse with a 15 pt lead….because why not. #Patriots — Kyle Dunne (@kfdunne) January 15, 2017

Not sure I like the idea of Brady throwing a cut block on a reverse at this point in the game/postseason. — Andy Hart (@JumboHart) January 15, 2017