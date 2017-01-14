Templeton Resident Pulls Driver From Burning Car

TEMPLETON (CBS) — Police in Templeton say a resident saved a driver from a car crash, pulling the person from the burning vehicle.

Police responded to a crash at about 10:54 p.m. on Friday, finding a car off the road and fully engulfed in flames. Before emergency crews arrived, a resident rescued the driver, who was the only person in the car, from the fiery crash.

The driver was taken to a Worcester hospital with unknown injuries, and the resident refused medical treatment for minor injuries sustained while rescuing the driver.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.