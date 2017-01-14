Roger Goodell Won’t Be In Attendance Saturday At Gillette Stadium

BOSTON (CBS) – Roger Goodell’s lengthy absence from Gillette Stadium will continue on Saturday.

The NFL Commissioner has not appeared at a Patriots home game since the start of DeflateGate.

That trend will continue when the Patriots host the Houston Texans on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.

As Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald first noted, Goodell will not be in attendance.

Roger Goodell won't be at Gillette Stadium tonight. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 14, 2017

The NFL Network then furthered the report, indicating that Goodell will instead be in Atlanta as the Falcons take on the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.

.@NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will spent today in Atlanta for possibly the last game in the Georgia Dome for #SEAvsATL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2017

During their season opening game in 2015 following their Super Bowl victory the previous season, Patriots fans in the crowd loudly chanted “Where is Roger?”

If the Patriots win Saturday night, Goodell would have one final chance to visit New England this season – the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.