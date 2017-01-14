Patriots Fans Brave Cold For Tailgating Traditions And Superstitions

FOXBORO (CBS) — For those not content with watch parties from the couch, tailgating is the answer for Saturday’s Patriots playoff game. Despite biting cold, fans are sticking to tradition – or superstition – in the Gillette Stadium parking lot.

Fans flocked to the parking lot ahead of Saturday night’s game, grilling and chilling until kickoff. Some were there for the fun, while others were there with traditions in tow to help the Patriots earn a win.

One fan showed off his game shirt, the lucky t-shirt he wears every week. Another fan’s superstition is a little bit chillier. He wears his lucky flip flops, no matter the weather.

“Every game,” he said, wiggling his toes. “September all the way through February. Can’t break it, never have.”

The reason, according to one fan:

“Winning doesn’t get old.”