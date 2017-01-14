Patriots Fans Brave Cold For Tailgating Traditions And Superstitions

January 14, 2017 6:37 PM
Filed Under: Football, Patriots, Superstitions, Tailgating, Traditions

FOXBORO (CBS) — For those not content with watch parties from the couch, tailgating is the answer for Saturday’s Patriots playoff game. Despite biting cold, fans are sticking to tradition – or superstition – in the Gillette Stadium parking lot.

Fans flocked to the parking lot ahead of Saturday night’s game, grilling and chilling until kickoff. Some were there for the fun, while others were there with traditions in tow to help the Patriots earn a win.

Fans set up shop at Gillette Stadium. (WBZ-TV)

Fans set up shop at Gillette Stadium. (WBZ-TV)

One fan showed off his game shirt, the lucky t-shirt he wears every week. Another fan’s superstition is a little bit chillier. He wears his lucky flip flops, no matter the weather.

One fan showed off his lucky game shirt that he wears every week. (WBZ-TV)

One fan showed off his lucky game shirt that he wears every week. (WBZ-TV)

“Every game,” he said, wiggling his toes. “September all the way through February. Can’t break it, never have.”

The reason, according to one fan:

“Winning doesn’t get old.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia