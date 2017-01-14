NightSide – Bo Knows

BOSTON (CBS) – Former two-sport athlete, Bo Jackson, said in an interview with USA Today, “If I knew back then what I know now, I would have never played football. Never. I wish I had known about all of those head injuries, but no one knew that.” Bo also went on to say, “There’s no way I would ever allow my kids to play football today. Even though I love the sport, I’d smack them in the mouth if they said they wanted to play football.” Do you agree with Bo? Would you allow your child to play football? Is knowledge of head injuries tainting the sport?

Originally broadcast January 13th, 2017.