Tom Brady Posts Philosophical Pump-Up Video To Instagram Ahead Of 2016 Patriots Playoff Debut

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is ready for the postseason. He’s so ready, in fact, that he’s operating on a completely different spiritual plane than the rest of the world.
The quarterback posted a hype video to his shiny new Instagram account on Friday, and it’s rather unique. In the video, Bruce Lee talks over some Patriots highlights: “Empty your mind. Be formless, shapeless, like water. When you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle, it becomes the bottle. When you pour it into a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Water can flow, and crash. Be water, my friend.”
Lee accentuates his point with a beaming smile.
Brady posted the video with the accompanying caption, “Be water my friend.”
Suffice it to say, Tom Brady is ready for the playoffs to begin.
Be water, my friend.