Tom Brady Posts Philosophical Pump-Up Video To Instagram Ahead Of 2016 Patriots Playoff Debut

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is ready for the postseason. He’s so ready, in fact, that he’s operating on a completely different spiritual plane than the rest of the world.

The quarterback posted a hype video to his shiny new Instagram account on Friday, and it’s rather unique. In the video, Bruce Lee talks over some Patriots highlights: “Empty your mind. Be formless, shapeless, like water. When you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle, it becomes the bottle. When you pour it into a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Water can flow, and crash. Be water, my friend.”

Lee accentuates his point with a beaming smile.

Brady posted the video with the accompanying caption, “Be water my friend.”

Be water my friend A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Suffice it to say, Tom Brady is ready for the playoffs to begin.

Be water, my friend.