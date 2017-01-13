Rock Salt Lamps Sold At Michaels Recalled Over Fire Danger

IRVING, Texas (CBS) – They may look nice in your home, but a popular gift is being recalled because it can start a fire.

About 80,000 rock salt lamps sold under the Lumiere brand at Michaels are now being called unsafe.

While no injuries have been reported yet, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says “the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards.”

More Recall Info

The Rock of Gibraltar, Carnival of Lights and Basket of Rocks lamps were made in Pakistan and sold at Michaels from July 2016 to November 2016 for anywhere between $15 and $30.

Anyone who has one should stop using it and return it to a Michael’s for a full refund.