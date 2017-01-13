Patriots Fans, Deep In The Heart Of Texas

BOSTON (CBS) — These hearty Pats fans may look like they’re in a typical sports bar anywhere in New England, but it’s really deep in the heart of Texas.

“We like to call it Foxboro, Texas,” Amanda Howe said.

The group is called the Houston Patriots Fans.

Howe is the president, but she was just a filly when she lived in Pepperell, Mass.

They started out with 6 members a few years ago.

But 700 showed up to watch the Pats saddle up against the Seahawks in their last Super Bowl win.

“People are pretty shocked with both how many New Englanders live in the area and how many patriots fans,” she said.

They ride on down to a bar called Diablo Loco in West Houston to spur their team on.

You’d have to figure that might cause a ruckus or too with Texans fans.

But Amanda says so far, there’s been peace in them there parts.

“I think the fans react to how we treat them, so we always try to let our team do the talking for us.”