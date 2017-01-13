Patriots Fans, Deep In The Heart Of Texas

January 13, 2017 5:30 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: Fans, Houston, Patriots, Texas

BOSTON (CBS) — These hearty Pats fans may look like they’re in a typical sports bar anywhere in New England, but it’s really deep in the heart of Texas.

“We like to call it Foxboro, Texas,” Amanda Howe said.

The group is called the Houston Patriots Fans.

Howe is the president, but she was just a filly when she lived in Pepperell, Mass.

They started out with 6 members a few years ago.

But 700 showed up to watch the Pats saddle up against the Seahawks in their last Super Bowl win.

“People are pretty shocked with both how many New Englanders live in the area and how many patriots fans,” she said.

They ride on down to a bar called Diablo Loco in West Houston to spur their team on.

You’d have to figure that might cause a ruckus or too with Texans fans.

But Amanda says so far, there’s been peace in them there parts.

“I think the fans react to how we treat them, so we always try to let our team do the talking for us.”

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia