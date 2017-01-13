One Dead, One Injured In Chelsea Shooting

CHELSEA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old male was killed and a second teenager injured during a shooting in Chelsea late Friday afternoon.

The victim was found shot in the stomach just after 5:30 p.m. in a hallway of a building near Shurtleff and Bellingham Streets.

He was brought to the hospital, where he died.

The other victim, a 15-year-old male, was found shot in the foot on Walnut Street, according to police.

“The victim and his friends were hanging a block away at Shurtleff and Bellingham when the shots were fired,” Chelsea Police Chief Brian Keyes said.

Chelsea and State Police detectives canvassed the neighborhood and they released this picture.

Police say the suspects fled on foot and got in this 4-door light silver or gray car, possibly an older model Honda.

“The motor vehicle drove up to this location, parked to the right hand side of this street, two of the individuals got out of the vehicle, walked over to where the shell casings are inside that crime scene and fired the rounds,” Chief Keyes added.

“I believe this is a very scary time to be in this city right now,” James Cowels, a neighborhood resident, said.

The scene provides another heartbreaking example to Chelsea residents of young lives caught up in violence.

“All these young kids, they’re really misguided. They have no guidance. There’s no jobs in this city.”