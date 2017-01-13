WBZ4[1]
Cold Case Murder Still On The Mind Of Former Lawrence Cop

By Michael LaCrosse, WBZ-TV January 13, 2017 8:34 PM
Filed Under: Cold-Case Murder, Lawrence, Melissa Tremblay, Thomas Murphy

LAWRENCE (CBS) — “He took me over there and showed me where the victim was laid.”

Retired Lawrence Police Detective Thomas Murphy still remembers getting the call on a Monday afternoon in September of 1988 that a young girl was found dead on the train tracks.

“That was really tough, a tough thing to digest,” Murphy said.

Retired Lawrence Police Detective Thomas Murphy. (WBZ-TV)

Retired Lawrence Police Detective Thomas Murphy. (WBZ-TV)

Eleven-year old Melissa Tremblay was stabbed to death, her body left in a freight yard off Andover Street in Lawrence. 28 years later, her case is still unsolved.

“Twenty-eight years, you know there were a lot of times during the year I think about it,” Murphy told WBZ.

Over the years, Detective Murphy says he would come back to where Melissa’s body was found, just hoping for any new piece of information.

“You keep reading, reading about the case. You keep asking, talking to people you know. I was all over the state, following up people’s patterns that could have been a possible suspect.”

Melissa Tremblay. (WBZ-TV)

Melissa Tremblay. (WBZ-TV)

Melissa’s childhood friend Andrea Ganley took to Facebook, hoping to drum up any new leads, saying “For 28 years, I have wanted you caught and justice to be served and I will keep searching for justice for Melissa.”

“I’m glad somebody in her past that still wants to put this case at ease,” Murphy said.

Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick says the case remains open to this day and they’ll look into any calls and tips.

“There is no such thing as a cold case, just old cases,” Chief Fitzpatrick said.

And Murphy hopes someday he gets the call that Melissa’s killer is brought to justice.

“If the Lawrence police were to solve this case, it would be a great way to know that it was put to sleep.”

