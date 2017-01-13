Matt Patricia Likely Staying With Patriots After Chargers, Rams Pick New Head Coaches

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Patricia interviewed for the now-Los Angeles Chargers and Rams’ head coaching vacancies last weekend during the Patriots’ bye week. But those positions are reportedly now filled, meaning the Patriots defensive coordinator is likely here to stay.

Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted on Thursday that the Chargers are working on a deal to make former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn their new head coach. The report came just hours after the team announced their move to Los Angeles. Lynn served as the Bills’ interim head coach in Week 17 after the team fired Rex Ryan.

The Rams, meanwhile, announced on Thursday that former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay will be their new head coach. McVay, 30, is the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. They also have the youngest roster in the league; only one Rams player, 31-year-old William Hayes, is older than McVay.

These hires mean that Patricia is very likely to stay on as Patriots defensive coordinator for at least one more season. However, Breer told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Friday that he still believes there’s a good chance that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaves the Patriots to join the San Francisco 49ers as their new head coach.