WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]

Massarotti: Patriots Can’t Let Golden Opportunity For Fifth Super Bowl Slip Away

January 13, 2017 9:20 AM By Tony Massarotti
Filed Under: AFC Divisional Round, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, NFL Playoffs, Sports News, Tony Massarotti, Tony Massarotti Columns

BOSTON (CBS) — One day before they take the field for the 2016 NFL postseason, the stakes for the New England Patriots are, as always, stratospheric. The Patriots are two wins from another Super Bowl. And while the Houston Texans are merely a doormat, they provide entry onto what is ultimately hallowed, uncorrupted ground.

No coach has ever won five Super Bowls. Nor has any quarterback. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are now within true striking distance, the Patriots possessing the best record in the NFL, home field advantage and favorable odds.

They may never get another chance like this, you know. Not with Brady still performing at such high levels that Pro Football Focus recently deemed his 2016 performance the best not only of Brady’s career, but the best of any quarterback since the website started grading quarterbacks in 2006. Not with a relatively soft field in the AFC and, to some degree, the entire NFL. And not with the usual list of variables, beginning and ending with health.

Could the Patriots still have three more years left in this run? Five? Maybe even 10 depending on the choices that surround Jimmy Garoppolo? Of course. But as good as the Patriots were last year, things did not align properly in the final weeks of 2015. The Pats had some injuries. Belichick overplayed his hand. The road led them to Denver, where the date with destiny died, reminding us all that every detail matters and the tumblers must all fall into place to unlock any championship, let alone a fifth one.

Has this been a perfect year for the Pats? No. The defense struggled early and Jamie Collins was jettisoned. Rob Gronkowski started off injured, came back, then got hurt again (this time for good). Stephen Gostkowski struggled. Jabaal Sheard got benched and their top draft pick (Cyrus Jones) looked so downright dizzy that you couldn’t help but wonder if he belonged in the concussion protocol.

And, of course, their all-eternity quarterback was suspended for four games.

The truth? If Brady had played all 16 games and if Collins (and the defense) had their heads screwed on from the start … given how the schedule turned out … the Pats could have won every game.

But we digress.

For now, at least, we are where we are, which is to say that the Patriots are prohibitive favorites to reach the Super Bowl again – for a preposterous seventh time, no less – and favorites to win it. There is still much ground to be covered between now and then. But opportunities like this one, especially, do not grow on trees, and Belichick (and Brady) certainly know it. Belichick built an offensive roster to withstand the loss of Gronk, from Martellus Bennett to Chris Hogan to Malcolm Mitchell and a seemingly legitimate running game. The Pats have three running backs who can make a contribution. They have a stable offensive line.

The defense? Well, that remains something of a question, no matter where the Pats finished in points allowed, because anyone with a brain knows the Patriots played a potentially unprecedented succession of “offenses” that ranked at the bottom of the league. That is hardly their fault. But the Pats don’t get undue credit for that, either, especially after being wind-burned by Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.

Nonetheless, the Pats have improved since then. Or at least it feels like they have. Gostkowski has kicked better. All systems are a go.

Sixteen years ago, when Brady first trotted onto the field, no one could have possibly known what was to come. In the many games and seasons since, we have learned what it takes to win here in New England, and we know that is not all about talent. You can have the best coach and the best quarterback, and that still may not be enough. You can win every game, to the seeming very end, and that still may be enough. You can have luck and health and commitment, and that still may not be enough.

And then, you can generally have them all at the same time, amid a favorable field of competition, and know that some opportunities just don’t come around all that often.

That fifth Super Bowl championship is out there again. You can see it more clearly than ever this time. Saturday night at Gillette Stadium, the Patriot begin the final legs toward it.

More from Tony Massarotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia