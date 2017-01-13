WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Inspectors Securing Light Poles After Crash Sent One Into The Road

January 13, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: 93 North, light poles, MassDOT

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Charlie Coombs feels lucky to be alive after a light pole came crashing down while he was driving north on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning.

“I looked up to my left and I saw a metal pole falling like a tree. I hit the pole the second it hit the ground,” he said. “If I was going faster, it would have hit me.”

A bus crashed into the pole Thursday, sending it flying down onto the road. The pole heavily damaged one car, sending debris into three others – including Coombs’. As a result of the crash, MassDOT inspectors are now out on the Southeast Expressway examining poles to make sure the same thing won’t happen again.

This bus hit a light pole lying in the road, sending part of it flying in the air on I-93, Jan. 12, 2017 .(WBZ-TV)

This bus hit a light pole lying in the road, sending part of it flying in the air on I-93, Jan. 12, 2017 .(WBZ-TV)

Officials say the pole involved in the accident had not yet been inspected as part of a program that started in 2013 that calls for routine inspections of light poles. It was one of 120 that officials say was reaching the end of its lifespan because of elements like age and weather that weaken the poles.

Inspections on 93 caused traffic backups Friday morning.

Charlie Coombs. (Photo courtesy of Coombs)

Charlie Coombs. (Photo courtesy of Coombs)

Coombs said he feels lucky, but he’s concerned about the safety of other drivers.

“My concern is all the other poles on there,” he said. “I have family and friends that travel that road daily. I don’t want poles falling on people. The state got incredibly lucky no one got injured.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia