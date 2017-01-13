Inspectors Securing Light Poles After Crash Sent One Into The Road

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Charlie Coombs feels lucky to be alive after a light pole came crashing down while he was driving north on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning.

“I looked up to my left and I saw a metal pole falling like a tree. I hit the pole the second it hit the ground,” he said. “If I was going faster, it would have hit me.”

A bus crashed into the pole Thursday, sending it flying down onto the road. The pole heavily damaged one car, sending debris into three others – including Coombs’. As a result of the crash, MassDOT inspectors are now out on the Southeast Expressway examining poles to make sure the same thing won’t happen again.

Officials say the pole involved in the accident had not yet been inspected as part of a program that started in 2013 that calls for routine inspections of light poles. It was one of 120 that officials say was reaching the end of its lifespan because of elements like age and weather that weaken the poles.

Inspections on 93 caused traffic backups Friday morning.

Coombs said he feels lucky, but he’s concerned about the safety of other drivers.

“My concern is all the other poles on there,” he said. “I have family and friends that travel that road daily. I don’t want poles falling on people. The state got incredibly lucky no one got injured.”