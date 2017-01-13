In Horford Homecoming, Thomas Shoots Celtics Past Hawks

January 13, 2017 11:07 PM
Filed Under: Al Horford, Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas

ATLANTA (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Al Horford made a triumphant return and the Boston Celtics snapped the Atlanta Hawks’ seven-game winning streak with a 103-101 victory Friday night.

Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 23 points for Atlanta. The Hawks had won 12 of 16 to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

But the third-place Celtics hit 17 3-pointers and got a season-high 26 points from reserve forward Kelly Olynyk to push past a Hawks team that missed too many open looks from the perimeter.

Horford, a fan favorite during his nine seasons in Atlanta, was booed many times throughout the night after leaving the team as a free agent last summer. He received a standing ovation, though, and waved happily to the crowd after the Hawks showed a brief video tribute between the first and second quarters.

Horford finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes.

