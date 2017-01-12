Report: Colin Miller ‘Very Doubtful’ For Bruins Against Predators

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins defenseman Colin Miller is “very doubtful” for Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators with a lower body, according to head coach Claude Julien.

Miller got banged up in the third period of the Bruins’ 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. He made the trip with the Bruins to Nashville and was spotted walking around on his own power at the Bridgestone Arena, according to CSNNE’s Joe Haggerty.

Adam McQuaid also got injured during Tuesday’s game and did not make the trip to Nashville. Julien termed McQuaid’s injury a “day-to-day situation” when he spoke to reporters after Wednesday’s Bruins practice. He is expected to re-join the team in Nashville and be re-evaluated for his game status for Thursday night.

Defensemen John-Michael Liles and Joe Morrow have been traveling with the team on their current road trip, making them the likely plug-ins if Miller and McQuaid are unable to go. Miller had scored a goal with a plus-3 rating in his last three games prior to the injury.