Woman Attacked While Jogging Around Chestnut Hill Reservoir, Police Say

January 12, 2017 9:07 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was attacked while jogging around the Chestnut Hill Reservoir near Boston College Wednesday afternoon, campus police said.

The woman, who has no connection to BC, told investigators she was hit in the head with a large tree branch by two young men just after 5 p.m.

The pair ran off towards the DCR skating rink at the corner of Beacon Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue.

The woman told police both men were white, in their 20’s, with blonde hair and dark clothes. One was wearing cargo pants.

There’s no word on the woman’s condition. Police said it appears the attack was unprovoked.

Anyone with information is asked to called Boston Police at 617-343-4250 or BC Police at 617-552-4440.

