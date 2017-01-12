Jay Talking: Social Media Tone

This Jay Talking street video examines the trending tone used on social media. Folks say things on social media that they would not have said in person. I believe now that people are comfortable using hateful speech on-line, it will translate to uglier exchanges in person, and even make the slope to physical violence shorter and more slippery.

