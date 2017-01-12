Keller @ Large: Why We All Need The Media

January 12, 2017 6:12 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – On and on it goes, the relentless demonization of the news media for political purposes. Throughout American history there’s always been an adversarial relationship between politicians and the press. But sometimes it seems it’s all president-elect Trump wants to talk about.

At his press conference Wednesday, Trump was in rare form, praising some reporters for covering his alleged entanglements with Russia to his liking, calling out and shunning others who did not. And the truth is, a politician who wants to make the media the issue will always have plenty of fodder to work with. The decision by Buzzfeed to publish vile, unverified allegations against Trump deserves scorn. When news outlets make big mistakes, mangle the facts or don’t try hard enough to be fair, they leave themselves open to attack.

But here’s a hard truth that reflexive media-haters won’t like but have to swallow – we desperately need the media to keep politicians honest and protect us from their lapse, always have and always will.

If it wasn’t for the work of a couple of junior Washington Post reporters, we might never have known that the President of the United States was conspiring to commit illegal acts and cover them up.

Pulitzer Prize winning journalists Carl Bernstein (L) and Bob Woodward. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Pulitzer Prize winning journalists Carl Bernstein (L) and Bob Woodward. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

We might never have known that another president was a sexual predator, using a public payroll to stash his girlfriend on the side.

A photograph showing Monica Lewinsky meeting then-President Bill Clinton at a White House event submitted as evidence in documents by the Starr investigation and released by the House Judiciary committee Sept. 21, 1998. (credit: White House/Getty Images)

A photograph showing Monica Lewinsky meeting then-President Bill Clinton at a White House event. (Credit: White House/Getty Images)

And beyond politics, we would surely never have learned the extent of the Catholic Church pedophile priest scandal.

Defense attorney Mitchell Garabedian questions Cardinal Bernard Law at an evidentiary hearing involving defrocked priest John Geoghan at Suffolk Superior Court August 2, 2002 in Boston. (Photo by George Martell-Pool/Getty Images)

Defense attorney Mitchell Garabedian questions Cardinal Bernard Law at an evidentiary hearing involving defrocked priest John Geoghan at Suffolk Superior Court August 2, 2002 in Boston. (Photo by George Martell-Pool/Getty Images)

If you don’t care about the truth, fine, go ahead and demonize the media.

But how many of you really don’t care about the truth?

More from Jon Keller
Comments

One Comment

  1. Lori Pearce says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:50 am

    Those were all good examples of the media getting it right, however today they all want to be the 1st, regardless of its accuracy.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Tim Davis says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:08 am

    Jon, Go away, please.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia