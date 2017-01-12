What’s Up This Weekend: January 13-16

It’s a long weekend, which can mean an extra day of fun! From Monster Trucks to antiquing, ice skating shows to auto shows, here are some ideas for keeping busy in and around Boston this weekend.

AUTO SHOW

The annual New England Auto Show rolls into the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center this weekend. January 12-16, you can check out hundreds of the newest vehicles around. It’s your chance to sit in the driver’s seat, pop the hood and kick the tires. There is also a Classic Car Showcase and Exotic Car Showcase featuring dream cars from Aston Martin, Lamborghini and more. INFO & TICKETS: bostonautoshow.com

WINE FESTIVAL

This weekend kicks off the months-long Boston Wine Festival. It’s a season filled with events for the wine lover, featuring some of the world’s best wineries. From January through March, there are seminars, intimate dinners, and receptions scheduled. It all kicks off with Friday night’s Grand Opening Reception featuring fine foods, and more than 50 wines. INFO & TICKETS: bostonwinefestival.net

ANTIQUE SHOW

Is antiquing more your thing? The Boston Antiques, Vintage, Art and Design Show is at Shriner’s Auditorium in Wilmington this weekend. One hundred dealers will be showing and selling jewelry, art, furniture, books and more. INFO & DISCOUNT COUPON: neantiqueshows.com

MONSTER TRUCKS

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series barges into the DCU Center in Worcester this weekend. Drivers “go head-to-head in seven different competitions driving three different vehicles — Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs.” There are four show times between Friday and Sunday. INFO & TICKETS: dcucenter.com

FENWAY ICE SKATING SHOW

Capping off the events at Frozen Fenway is a pair of ice skating shows on Monday. There are two separate 45-minute shows of the Frozen Fenway Winter Party on Ice. The show features, “a cast of internationally known competitors and performers, highlighted by two-time United States National Champion Alissa Czisny. The show will feature skaters performing routines to hit songs and include performances by local competitors.” INFO & TICKETS: redsox.com/frozenfenway

RESTAURANT DEALS

The only thing better than good food, is good food that’s affordable. Phantom Gourmet shares his picks for the 8 Greatest places for tasty eats at bargain prices, including spots specializing in burgers, egg rolls, deli sandwiches, steaks, seafood and pizza. READ MORE: CBSBoston.com