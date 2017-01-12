Police Looking For Son Of Man Found Dead In Blackstone Home

BLACKSTONE (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who is considered a person of interest in the suspicious death of an 83-year-old man in Blackstone.

Walter Armstrong was found dead inside his Blackstone home on Wednesday. Police are looking for his son, 48-year-old Glenn Armstrong who is believed to be in the New Jersey area.

Police say Armstrong may be driving a black 1995 Chevrolet S10 pickup with MA registration 1TS599.

Armstrong is believed to be in the New Jersey area @cbsboston https://t.co/S8pdluQ6cf—

Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) January 12, 2017

There is a warrant out for Armstrong’s arrest on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blackstone Police of Massachusetts State Police.