NightSide – One More Speech For President Obama

January 11, 2017 1:17 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – President Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, will deliver his farewell address tonight from Chicago, starting at 9pm. Dan begins NightSide by previewing what he expects and hopes to hear from President Obama. What would you like to hear from the President in his final speech to the nation? Once the President steps up to the podium, we’ll bring you the speech live right here on WBZ News Radio 1030! Then, after he has finished, it’s your turn! Call in with your thoughts and reactions following Obama’s speech and tell us what’s on your mind! What will be the President’s lasting legacy? Will history look back on his time in the White House favorably?

Originally broadcast January 10th, 2017.

Part 1: Grade Obama

Part 2: Speech Reaction:

